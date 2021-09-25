Feroz Khan Birth Anniversary: Memorable Songs of the Ultimate Style Icon of Hindi Cinema

Feroz Khan was surely among the most charming and stylish heroes to have graced the silver screen of the Hindi film industry. Born as Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan to a Pathan father Sadiq Khan and Iranian mother Fatima Khan on September 25, 1939, Feroz started off his career with small roles but soon grabbed everyone’s attention with his screen presence.

While his acting career was going well, Feroz ventured into film production and gave a new dimension to his career. He produced, directed, and starred in the 1975 film Dharmatma where he was seen opposite Hema Malini in the lead role. In his career spanning over several decades, Feroz impressed the audience with his stellar screen presence and till the very end, he continued to feature in films. As we remember the actor on his 82nd birth anniversary today, we look at some of his most popular songs.

TERE CHEHRE MEIN WHO JAADU HAI (DHARMATMA - 1975)

One of the most popular songs featuring Feroz, Tere Chehre Mein Woh Jaadu Hai was shot in the backdrop of beautiful valleys in Afghanistan and was sung by Kishore Kumar.

LAILA O LAILA (QURBANI - 1980)

The iconic song from Feroz Khan directorial Qurbani, Laila O Laila was the life of many Indian parties for the longest time. This foot-tapping number picturized on super glamourous Zeenat Aman and Feroz was sung by Amit Kumar and Kanchan.

KYA DEKHTE HO, SURAT TUMHARI (QURBANI - 1980)

This romantic melodious song featuring the iconic voices of Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle became a symbol of the romance of 80s Bollywood and was picturized on Feroz and Zeenat in Qurbani.

KYA KHOOB LAGTI HO (DHARMATMA - 1975)

The combination of Mukesh’s legendary voice and the backdrop of Afghan valleys made Kya Khoob Lagti Ho unforgettable and even years later, this song signifies love and romance.

HUM TUMSE JUDA HOKE (EK SAPERA EK LUTERA - 1965)

The song demonstrates the pain of heartbreak and separation in love.

