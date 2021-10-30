Fetty Wap Charged With Drug Trafficking by FBI; Might Face Maximum of Life Imprisonment

American singer and rapper Fetty Wap, who was arrested on Thursday, has been charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with drug trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly distributing drugs including heroin and fentanyl. The singer was arrested at a stadium in New York ahead of his concert. The singer, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, along with five others have been accused of transporting drugs Long Island and New Jersey. If convicted, he can face up to a maximum of life imprisonment.

US Attorney Breon Peace spoke to CNN about Maxwell’s imprisonment and indictment to CNN. He said, “As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms [220lb] of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives."

He was further quoted as saying, “We will continue to work non-stop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighbourhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence."

Meanwhile, the singer or his team have not made any official statement regarding his arrest. The actor was slated to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York on the weekend.

Fetty Wap rose to fame with his debut track Trap Queen. The song reached number two in Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2015 in USA and number10 in the UK. His other hit singles include, 1738, 679, RGF Island, Jugg, My Way among others. He has also collaborated on singles with artists including Nicki Minaj on Like a Star, Fifth Harmony on All In My Head, Promise with Kid Ink, Bang My Head with David Guetta, among others.

