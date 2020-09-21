Fewer Female Antiheroes In Fiction Compared To Men, Says 'Gone Girl' Writer Gillian Flynn

New Delhi: “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn says there is a lack of female antiheroes in fiction and this is why her characters, especially women, do not belong to the binary of good or evil. The author, who has also written “Sharp Objects”, is often credited for creating the not-so-perfect and evil-to-the-core women characters that are refreshing to read about.

Flynn said the world of literature and cinema is full of male antiheroes but their female counterparts are largely missing from the scene. And she has set out to fill that void. “It still has a little bit of novel feel to it that you don’t see as many women who are entrusted to be your narrator but who are also not good people. Whereas you pick up any comic book or any great male antihero, it’s a very common thing and a very common theme. “So I really kind of set about — a little bit on purpose — tackling that because I felt like if we don’t see women in their full range of good to awful, we’re not seeing women truly,” Flynn told .