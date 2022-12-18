Pathaan officially took over FIFA 2022 World Cup Finals on Sunday night! While Shah Rukh Khan joined the experts to talk about the finals game between Argentina and France before the highly anticipated match, his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone unveiled the golden trophy. In pictures and videos surfacing from the match in Qatar, Deepika was seen in a glamourous avatar as she unveiled the trophy.

Deepika was joined by legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony. For the special moment, Deepika opted for a white shirt topped with a golden brown jacket. She appeared to be wearing a black skirt underneath it. She tied her hair back into a bun for a sleek look.

Before Deepika stepped out to unveil the trophy, Shah Rukh Khan joined legendary footballer Wayne Rooney to discuss all things football and Pathaan. During the chat, SRK told Rooney that his character in Pathaan is based on the ace footballer, adding that he came to the FIFA 2022 finals to just ‘sit next to Rooney’. He also revealed that he has been a fan of his work.

Speaking about Pathaan, the superstar also revealed that he always wanted to star in an out-and-out action film and he finally got a chance to do it with Pathaan. After the legendary footballer and the superstar spoke about the game and movie, Shah Rukh Khan taught Rooney his signature arm pose. The actor showed him the trick but reminded everyone as well that no one can do it better than him!

Read all the Latest Movies News here