FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi Grooves to Light the Sky Ahead of Her Performance at the Fan Fest

Ahead of her performance at the FIFA fan Festival in Qatar, Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi was spotted enjoying herself in the stands. The actress is scheduled to perform at the event today. Videos of the actress have been going viral on social media as she was enjoying herself while watching a football game. In viral videos, Nora Fatehi can be seen singing and dancing to the tunes of the official Qatar World Cup anthem, Light The Sky.

In the video, Nora is seen quite excited as her new song begins to play at the stadium. She soon begins to sing and dance along to the beats of the song. One can also notice the game going on in the background. The actress is seen donning a powder blue co-ord set that consists of a pant and a jacket. She paired the look with a white crop top. The video was posted on Twitter by one of Nora’s fan pages. “What an amazing feeling to see Nora Fatehi singing her own song at the FIFA World Cup Stadium”.

Watch the video below:

What an amazing feeling to see #NoraFatehi singing to her own song at the #FifaWorldCup Stadium!! 😍🔥#NoraFifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GZvD3Rti64— Nora Fatehi (@Norafateahi) November 28, 2022

Fatehi has been gearing up for her performance and has already shown a snippet of her practises. The diva shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her performance rehearsal, which piqued everyone's interest.

In one of the videos, she instructs her crew to be extra cautious with every move. “For this, we have to be really careful, really really careful, even when we are lifting our fingers. We have to be so coordinated,” she says in the video.

Her entire team can be seen getting ready for the big day in other sections of the video.

Watch the behind-the-scenes performance preparation below.

Nora Fatehi is set to perform at the FIFA Fan Fest and then again at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony. The actress featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem Light The Sky in collaboration with Manal, Rahma Riad, and Balqees.

