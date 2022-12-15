FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi Supported Team Morocco for This Reason

FIFA World Cup has kept almost everyone on the edge of their seats, with each match being rather interesting one after the other. Nora Fatehi, who featured in FIFA World Cup Anthem 2022 titled ‘Light The Sky', came out in support of Morocco during the France vs Morocco match.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi shared a picture of the team and wrote, “Good Luck Team Morocco”. She also reposted a few stories that showcased her love for the team. France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final at the Al Bayt stadium on Thursday.

For those unaware, Nora Fatehi belongs to a Moroccan family. She has dual citizenship in Canada and Morocco.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s stories below.

This isn’t the first time the actress has gone out to show support for the team. Previously, she supported the team when Morocco defeated Spain in a penalty shootout despite failing to convert a single spot-kick. According to the results, the match between the two teams went into extra time with the score at 0-0 after 90 minutes. The Bollywood diva couldn't contain herself after Morocco's victory and shared a video on her now-deleted Instagram stories where she broke into belly dancing while telling her fans that her favourite team, “Morocco is going to win."

According to a report in ETimes, the actress revealed, “Though I was born in Canada, I am supporting Morocco because I am Moroccan. My heart belongs to Morocco. The team has played so well in this tournament. I hope they make it to the finals."

Nora recently delivered an incredible performance at the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival in Qatar. In her all-pink attire, she looked absolutely stunning. At this event, she performed the song Light The Sky. She worked on the song's official music video with the musicians RedOne, Balqees, Manal, and Rahma Riad. She also shared some behind-the-scenes videos from their recent performance at the Fanfest. By the looks of the pictures and videos, it is safe to say that Nora is having a fun time at the World Cup.

