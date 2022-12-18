FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, More Soak In Football Fever; See Posts

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will square off against Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today. All eyes will be on Messi and Mbappe going into the summit clash. Messi, who has only won 1 major international trophy in his career so far, is yet to lift the elusive World Cup trophy. The football fever is gripping on Bollywood celebs too. Several stars including Aamir Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy and more attended the matches in Doha, Qatar. Now, as they final match is set to start today, several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and more took to social media handles to root for their favourite teams.

A day before the final, Shah Rukh Khan picked his favourite team for the global event. Responding to a user on Twitter, SRK did not give a clear response and seemingly threw his weight behind both teams. “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also," the Bollywood star responded to a fan.

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Just a few moments back, Deepika Padukone who flown to Qatar for the finals of the FIFA World Cup, posted a picture of the golden trophy with the hashtag FIFA World Cup 2022.

Rooting for Messi, Arjun Kapoor posted a video on Instagram with a number 10 Messi jersey. Along with the video, he wrote, “Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! ⚽All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi #FIFAWorldCup2022 #ArgentinaVsFrance."

Giving his prediction of the match, Arjun Rampal tweeted, “Who lifts the #WorldCup ????? #Messi or @KMbappe ???? Will give my prediction and team before the start. #ArgentinaVsFrance."

Who lifts the #WorldCup ????? #Messi or @KMbappe ???? Will give my prediction and team before the start. #ArgentinaVsFrance— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 18, 2022

Check out Sophie Choudhry’s post:

Battle of the legend V the new superstar. Feels like the whole world is manifesting a #Messi win! I know I’m in the minority; I love & respect him & he deserves it but I’m Team #Fra since ‘98! Either way, it’s gonna be an incredible night!! #arg #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/AYn9YXmNMT— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 18, 2022

The finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Argentina and France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last match for Argentina and is hoping for a winning farewell. On the other hand, Mbappe will aim to lift the trophy for the 2nd time in his short international career. The 23-year-old was part of the France team which won the 2018 World Cup trophy and is hoping to win the title for the second consecutive time.

