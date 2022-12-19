At FIFA, Pathaan's Deepika Padukone Has Biggest Cheerleader in THIS Person & No, It's Not Ranveer

Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy alongside former Spanish footballer, Iker Casillas, ahead of the finale at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The tournament has been won by Argentina. Right before the final match between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and defending champions France, Deepika and Iker escorted the custom-made Louis Vuitton trophy trunk and uncovered the winner’s trophy. Anisha Padukone, who was filled with pride, reshared a photo of Deepika and Iker from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. The photo was posted by Louis Vuitton on their feed.

Deepika donned a white shirt along with a statement jacket and a black tulle skirt. She completed her look with high-heeled boots. In the picture, one can see the actress holding the LV trophy trunk while Iker is standing on the other side of it. Anisha made sure to let Deepika know how proud she is of her by accompanying her post with a “so proud” sticker. Revealing the team she’s rooting for, Anisha articulated a text that read, “Who was I supporting today? Team DP.”

Deepika Padukone made sure to acknowledge her sister’s reaction by quickly resharing it on her Instagram stories. The actress wrote, “My little baby sister being my little baby sister.”

For the unversed, in May 2022, Deepika Padukone was appointed as the brand ambassador of the French high-end luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton.

Accompanying Deepika at FIFA 2022 was her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. He also shared his iconic moments from the nerve-wracking match.

What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2022

Anisha and Deepika have got to be the most adorable sister duo. Don’t believe us? DP’s fans dug out some amazing throwback pictures of the sisters. It is safe to say that Deepika and Anisha exude major sibling goals. The slew of pictures shared by the fan account will certainly make you agree.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan, Project K, and Fighter in her kitty. In Pathaan, the actress will she sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. In Project K, she will be seen with Prabhas and she will work alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

Read all the Latest Movies News here