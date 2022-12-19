FIFA World Cup: Sonam Kapoor Posts Throwback Selfie With Mbappe After Argentina Beats France

FIFA World Cup 2022 finale was indeed a nail-biting between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Kylian Mbappe’s France. While Argentina went on to lift the trophy, Bollywood celebs also applauded Mbappe’s brilliant performance. Post the victory, Anand Ahuja, businessman husband of actress Sonam Kapoor, shared a throwback picture with the French footballer and guess what? Sonam Kapoor was in it too.

On Monday, Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram stories to share the two years old selfie that was clicked in 2020. It featured Sonam rocking a dark shade coat with loose hair as she complimented Anand who flaunted a black coat with matching pants. On the other hand, Mbappe was wearing a white and blue hoodie with ‘Paris’ written all over it. He paired it with blue jeans, wrist watch and white-grey sports shoes. Needless to say, the three of them were all smiles for the camera. As for the caption, Anand Ahuja wrote, “And how cute is my @sonamkapoor (smiling face with red heart eyes and smiling face with three hearts emojis)." The Delhi-6 actress reposted the same selfie on her Instagram handle.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knots in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. The actress had gone public about her pregnancy in March when she shared pictures with her beau from a maternity photoshoot. The adorable couple announced the arrival of their baby boy through an endearing note on their social media handles which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”

The finale of FIFA World Cup 2022 was indeed a star studded event with several Bollywood celebs thronging to the stadium. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Farah Khan Kunder, Raveena Tandon, Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor to name a few

Read all the Latest Movies News here