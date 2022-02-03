Fifth Song From Ravi Teja's Khiladi To Be Out on February 5; Film To Hit Theatres on...

As the makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi gear up for the release, the film’s promotional activities are in full swing. The fifth single titled, Catch Me, from the movie is scheduled for release on February 5.

The makers have also released a poster featuring the film’s lead actor Dimple Hayathi. In the poster, Dimple can be seen posing in a sizzling white outfit, oozing all her glam.

BA Raju’s tweet read, “#Khiladi 5th Single #CatchMe ft. Dancing Diva @DimpleHayathi will stream on 5th FEB #KhiladiFromFeb11th2022 @RaviTeja_offl @Meenakshiioffl @DirRameshVarma @ThisIsDSP @AstudiosLLP @PenMovies @adityamusic.”

The film will hit theatres on February 11 and has created an immense buzz among fans with its posters, songs, and lyrical videos.

As part of pre-release promotion activities, the makers have already released three songs from the film. Previously, they released a song titled Full Kick on the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday. The song was trending on YouTube with over 4 million views. Leading music director Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music of the film.

Khiladi stars Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite Ravi Teja. Meanwhile, action king Arjun and Anasuya will be seen in key roles. After delivering Krack in 2021, Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career. The film was a huge blockbuster hit.

Apart from announcing that the film will be released on February 11, the makers have also released a poster saying that the film will premiere on February 10 in the USA.

Besides Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen in back-to-back movies, including Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageshwarao. Moreover, he is reportedly going to play a key role in megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bobby.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.