Fifty Shades of Gray Star Dakota Johnson Closes Signature Tooth Gap, Tweeple Devastated

Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her signature tooth gap and the dental work by the actor of Fifty Shades Darker absolutely devastated her fans on Twitter. The 29-year-old actress was recently photographed smiling at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film - The Peanut Butter Falcon - and some keen-eyed fans the noticed that she had her tooth gap closed.

Typically, Dakota chooses to go with a demure close-lipped smile, but perhaps she feels more encouraged to smile knowing there isn't a gap there anymore. Fans have been mourning the demise of the gap. Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of her fans uploaded a video paying tribute to Johnson's lost gap, with the caption, "rip Dakota Johnson's gap-tooth gone but not forgotten."

rip dakota johnson’s gap tooth gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/MhSv2G2ZWl — jenina (@suspjria) August 4, 2019

Dakota has been vocal about her tooth gap in the past even shooting a hilarious video with Vanity Fair titled 'How Much Stuff Can Dakota Johnson Fit in Her Gap Teeth?' in 2017. In the video, she was seen inserting tooth picks, a credit card and a whooping USD 1,100 in cash.

Here are some other Twitter reactions after Dakota Johnson got her tooth gap closed.

i just found out dakota johnson fixed her tooth gap and i'm kinda sad because that was like her brand but if it makes her feel better i'm all for it u go queen pic.twitter.com/4ueTuyE9Qx — (@parisianchIoe) August 5, 2019

This is the saddest i’ve even been. RIP Dakota Johnson’s tooth gap pic.twitter.com/wFN3C8u0xu — . (@asofmor) August 3, 2019

why would dakota get rid of her tooth gap i hate her — zoe (@angeIfilm) August 3, 2019

Dakota Johnson getting rid of her gap tooth is the worst thing that’s happened this week and I literally accidentally flushed my AirPods down the toilet yesterday — (@ell4maria) August 3, 2019

Logged on to find out tha Dakota Johnson, the only person who should have a gap in their teeth, got rid of hers... please Venmo me during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/7W8h3nT4L6 — hot girl midsommar (@amymarieberger) August 3, 2019

Dakota johnson fixed her gap teeth, I shouldn’t be alone rn....you ever lost the only thing you had in common with yr soulmate + crucial hollywood representation in one fell swoop — Dillon Garner (@dvgarner) August 3, 2019

someone do god a favor and photoshop a gap in dakota johnson’s teeth from now on — mikaela straus’ bodyguard 169 (@taikanation) August 4, 2019

me @ dakota johnson for closing her gap pic.twitter.com/3qAWqa1M9n — k (@wtvrkathleen) August 5, 2019

woke up to find out dakota johnson no longer has her tooth gap, i'll cry myself back to sleep. — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) August 3, 2019

While the process of closing tooth gap can be done over an extended period of time with the help of braces, it can also be done cosmetically through veneers or dental bonding.

Dakota made additional headlines after her premiere appearance because her boyfriend Chris Martin joined her there. It was reported last week that the couple of a year-and-a-half, who allegedly broke up at the beginning of the summer, have reconciled.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.