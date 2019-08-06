Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Fifty Shades of Gray Star Dakota Johnson Closes Signature Tooth Gap, Tweeple Devastated

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson seems to have closed up her famous tooth gap and fans are in mourning over it.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fifty Shades of Gray Star Dakota Johnson Closes Signature Tooth Gap, Tweeple Devastated
Image: Twitter
Loading...

Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her signature tooth gap and the dental work by the actor of Fifty Shades Darker absolutely devastated her fans on Twitter. The 29-year-old actress was recently photographed smiling at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film - The Peanut Butter Falcon - and some keen-eyed fans the noticed that she had her tooth gap closed.

Typically, Dakota chooses to go with a demure close-lipped smile, but perhaps she feels more encouraged to smile knowing there isn't a gap there anymore. Fans have been mourning the demise of the gap. Taking to the micro-blogging site, one of her fans uploaded a video paying tribute to Johnson's lost gap, with the caption, "rip Dakota Johnson's gap-tooth gone but not forgotten."

Dakota has been vocal about her tooth gap in the past even shooting a hilarious video with Vanity Fair titled 'How Much Stuff Can Dakota Johnson Fit in Her Gap Teeth?' in 2017. In the video, she was seen inserting tooth picks, a credit card and a whooping USD 1,100 in cash.

Here are some other Twitter reactions after Dakota Johnson got her tooth gap closed.

While the process of closing tooth gap can be done over an extended period of time with the help of braces, it can also be done cosmetically through veneers or dental bonding.

Dakota made additional headlines after her premiere appearance because her boyfriend Chris Martin joined her there. It was reported last week that the couple of a year-and-a-half, who allegedly broke up at the beginning of the summer, have reconciled.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram