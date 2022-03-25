Fight In Deepika Padukone's Old Building: Kunal Kohli’s Wife Sends 10 Crore Defamation Notice To Neighbour

Hum Tum and Fanaa director Kunal Kohli’s wife Ravina Kohli has sent Rs. 10 Crore defamation notice to their neighbour over allegation of misappropriation of funds. According to a report in Times Of India, the film director’s wife has sent the notice to their neighbour to seek an apology for accusing Ravina of misappropriation of funds. Interestingly, the legal trouble has taken place in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone&’s old building, Cozy Home in Pali Hill, which is also at walking distance from actor Ranbir Kapoor’s under-renovation house Krishna Raj.

To give you a bit of the background, the neighbour reportedly resides in the D-wing of the building, while the Kohlis live in the C-wing. Not just this, but Ravina is the treasurer of Cozy Home, and Tajdar Amrohi, who is Meena Kumari’s stepson, is the owner of the property. As per the report, the neighbour got into a verbal fight with Ravina, when Cozy Home paid Tajdar a whopping amount of Rs. 1 crore. The amount was paid as Tajdar had run into some dispute over his right on the property, and this was partly settled out of the court in the form of a hefty sum of Rs 1 crore, which didn’t go well with the neighbour. All this happened a year ago.

The report added that Preeti leads the D and E wings of the property, hence she is the face of those wings, and everyone residing there had objections to Ravina handling the finances of Cozy Homes. The neighbour informed TOI that she was trying to resolve the matter but was taken aback when Ravina sent a defamation legal notice only in her name, adding that she will reply to Ravina’s notice. She also added that there were few people from the A and B wings who raised the matter. Some people have also raised objections against the managing committee. The neighbour along with others had earlier “filed three different sets of complaints against the managing committee with the Registrar."

Reportedly, a signature campaign was carried out in the Cozy Homes, in which 85 percent of the residents were in favour of Ravina and the managing committee. Talking about the same, Ravina refrained to comment on the matter as it concerns a woman. However, she agreed that she has sent a defamation notice, but refused to talk about the same on a public platform.

