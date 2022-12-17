'Fight Misogyny': Kannada Actress Ramya Backs Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan’s first single Besharam Rang has sparked controversy among critics. Several political circles have lambasted Deepika’s saffron costume in the song, pointing out that it promotes love jihad.

After a series of protests witnessed in various parts of India, many members of the film fraternity have come out in support of the makers of Pathaan. Now, Kannada actress Ramya, aka Divya Spandana, has also voiced her strong opinions against the outrageous “misogyny” against women.

Ramya, in a hard-hitting Twitter post, penned a powerful note urging everyone to join hands and fight the war against ingrained misogynists in society. Taking the example of both Bollywood and Tollywood actresses who had to face the brunt of prejudice, the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam actress wrote, “Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion, Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight.”

Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion,Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight— Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) December 16, 2022

Although people were waiting with bated breath for the release of Besharam Rang, as soon as this Vishal-Shekhar composition went on floors, the lyrical got mired in various disputes. From social media users calling out Deepika’s cringe-worthy dance steps to the circulation of hilarious memes, and now irking right-wing activists, Pathan has fallen on the radar of boycott calls.

While Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa has called the rising opposition against Besharam Rang to be trivial, the founder of Sri Rama Sena, Pramod Muthalik has given earnings to Pathaan makers that if they fail to withdraw the song from the film, there would be country wide protests against the ban of Pathaan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a high-octane action thriller film that is slated to hit the theatres next year in January.

Meanwhile, talking about Ramya, the actress will be making a comeback in films after a long hiatus. She will both be producing and acting in the upcoming Kannada film Swathi Muttina Male Haniye, helmed by Raj B Shetty.

