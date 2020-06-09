Fighter Will See Vijay Deverakonda in Completely Different Avatar, Says Ananya Panday

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space in director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-India venture Fighter. Filmmaker Karan Johar had announces the news of the upcoming film in February earlier this year and the two actors were shooting for the project before the lockdown came into effect.

Now, Ananya updates fans on Fighter. She says that it is going to be a treat for Vijay's fans and he will be seen in a completely different avatar in the movie. Talking about the same, Ananya said in an interview Bollywood Hungama, "Viajy's fans especially are going to be really excited because he is in a completely different avatar in it."

About Vijay, Ananya said, "He is so different from how he is on screen. He has this really powerful presence on screen. He is very strong and stuff but in person he is very soft-spoken, he is very sweet, he's very kind and quiet."

Fighter will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from this, Ananya has Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, which has a only a few days left for completing its shooting.

Apart from these two movies, Ananya will also share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in a yet untitled project, directed by Shakun Batra. During the same interview, Ananya said about it, "It's a very interesting film. I don't think there's been anything like that in Bollywood."

