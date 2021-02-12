Fighters’ Association Members Invade Sets of Sunny Leone Starrer 'Anamika'

All does not seem to be going quite well with the shooting of Sunny Leone starrer web show Anamika. According to a recent report by The Times of India, Vikram Bhatt, the director of the show had to reschedule a shoot apparently after some members of the Fighters' Association invaded the set. This happened after Abbas Ali Moghul had approached them regarding a previous payment issue from Bhatt's end. The Anamika director also claimed that he was compelled to pay Abbas a sum of Rs 13 - 14 lakhs after the incident. However, when the incident happened, the association had demanded Rs 38 lakhs for Abbas. The money demanded was for eight shows in which Abbas had given his services.

Furthermore, Bhatt also claimed that on the day of the shoot, some 3-4 people came on the sets and said that they would come in front of the camera to obstruct the shooting. While all of this was happening, Bhatt also asserted that his first reaction was to ensure Sunny’s safety. Therefore, he somehow managed to take the actress to her vanity so that no harm was done to her. On being asked as to how the incident occurred, he clearly mentioned that he had no idea that the members of the Fighters Association were going to land on the set. In fact, he went on to say that he too was shocked by the series of events that happened.

Ejaz Gulab, general secretary of the Fighters Association, has clearly stated that they will not back off. He also went on to reveal that the person who has been taken as a replacement of Abbas for the project also backed off from it and was in support of them.

At present, Bhatt has sent a legal notice to Abbas which states that he is going to start criminal proceedings against him for extortion. In reply to it, Gulab has stated that there was no extortion and the claims made are false.