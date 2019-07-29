Film and Television Actor Madhav Deochake Gets Evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2

Madhav Deochake, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, has been evicted from the show this weekend. Madhav is known for his films such as Journey Premachi, FU: Friendship Unlimited.

In the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, Madhav shared a close bond with contestants Neha Shitole and Shivani Surve. He was also close to wildcard contestant Heena Panchal.

Madhav has been in the danger zone several times before his eviction on Sunday. During his stint in the Bigg Boss house, the actor was called 'confused' by several contestants for not having a clear stand and opinion in the game. Madhav was also advised by host Mahesh Manjrekar to be clear and concise while communicating with the housemates.

During the eviction, Madhav was given the power to save a contestant from the upcoming week's eviction. He used the power to save Neha Shitole. Madhav had made his acting debut with the Hindi television serial Humari Devrani, and had also starred in the show Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga.

On Monday, the actor posted a bunch of photos from the Bigg Boss sets, with the caption, "There are ups and downs in life and we should face it with Smile (sic)."

Meanwhile, according to ToI, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 is all set to welcome back Abhijeet Bichukale after he was arrested by the Satara Police from the Bigg Boss house on June 21. He was arrested in connection with a cheque bounce case.

Follow @News18Movies for more