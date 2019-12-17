Film and Theatre Personality Shriram Lagoo Passes Away at 92

Veteran actor and acclaimed theatre personality Shriram Lagoo has passed away in Pune. He was 92.

One of the biggest faces of the Marathi theatre, Lagoo was also a doctor. He acted in more than 100 Hindi and Marathi films in his career. He also directed twenty plays in Marathi.

After receiving a degree I medicines from the University of Mumbai in the fifties, Lagoo practiced as a doctor for some years before totally devoting his life to plays and films.

He started his career as actor in films with projects like Aahat, Pinjra, Mere Saath Chal and Samna. These films released in the early seventies but made filmmakers realise Lagoo’s talent as a character artist.

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passed away at a private hospital in Pune at the age of 92 years. pic.twitter.com/ITvUQC390I — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

During the eighties and nineties, he became a very familiar face for the viewers of Hindi and Marathi cinema as he acted in more than five dozen films during this period. He started taking up less projects after 1990 but was very active on the theatre front.

He earned many awards during his long career. In 1978, he received Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his work in Gharaonda. He was also a recipient of the Kalidas Samman in 1997. He was given the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan in 2006. He was given the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2010.

Dr Lagoo also wrote a book, an autobiography titled Lamaan.

