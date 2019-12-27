Take the pledge to vote

Film and TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Found Hanging at Bandra Home, Suicide Note Recovered

Actor Kushal Punjabi left behind a suicide note, blaming no one for his death and distributing his property between his parents and his son.

December 27, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
Film and TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Found Hanging at Bandra Home, Suicide Note Recovered
Actor Kushal Punjabi, who has appeared in several films and television shows, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope on Thursday night. The incident happened at 11.10pm at his residence at Bandra West. An ADR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

A suicide note written in English has been found by the police. The suicide note states that no one is responsible for his death. He has also mentioned about the distribution his property among his family in the suicide note.

The one-and-a-half page suicide note recovered from his residence says that no one is to blame for his death and his property/assets are to be divided between his parents and his son.

His close friend Karanvir Bohra took to social media to share the news. However, he did not mention any other details or the reason of his death. In a series of pictures and a heartfelt note, Karanvir wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable."

"The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya," he added.

Kushal famously appeared in DJ Aqeel's remix of Keh Doon Tumhe in the '90s. The actor went on to star in popular TV shows including Love Marriage, CID, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kasam Se, Sssshhh... Phir Koi Hai, Fear Factor and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. He was also a part of films like Lakshya, Kaal, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

