Film Based on Munshi Premchand's Last Story 'Kafan' to Arrive on OTT

Hindi cinema writer, actor and producer Vijay Thakur thought of reviving literature in films, for which he has chosen the last story written by Munshi Premchand, Kafan and decided to make the film Baikunth. It releases on May 17 on MX Player.

Writer, actor and producer Vijay Thakur, who ventured into the world of films through theater, says that it was not easy for him to make cinema on a great literary work. Vijay said, “Being connected to the theater, I felt very strongly that a film should be made on a literary work and then we made all kinds of efforts to make the film ‘Baikunth’."

He added, “Filming is a big business and the producer does not want to take any kind of risk and invest money in out-of-the-box films."

In the story ‘Kafan’, written against the backdrop of two men named Ghisu and Madhav, forced to live a very struggling life in the village, the great storyteller Premchand presented with great poignancy the casteism, the plight of the landless peasants and the economic inequality prevailing in the society.

