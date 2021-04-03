Film Crew Members of Ajay Devgn's Mayday Booked for Flouting Covid-19 Rules

More than a dozen people from the film crew of Mayday have been booked by Manikpur police in Vasai for reportedly flouting Covid-19 rules. The dozen people, including the location manager, have claimed to have taken permission from the tehsildar to shoot the movie being made under the banner of Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

A case has been registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Location manager Dinesh Jaiswal, of Gardenia Studio, had arranged shooting material at Suncity grounds in Vasai west since March 24. Police Inspector Bhausaheb Ahire of Manikpur police said that they discovered people flouting COVID rules during patrolling, Mid-day quoted sources as saying.

“After seeing the large set up at Suncity grounds, we called the location manager who told us that he has secured permission from the tahsildar to shoot for the film. The location manager told us that Ajay Devgn was to come to shoot in Vasai,” Ahire said.

“Around 15 people at the set were not following COVID rules. Either they were not wearing masks, or it was hanging down to protect their chins. They were also not maintaining social distancing. We have asked them to bring down the set,” Ahire said.