Film Crew of 60 People Desperate to Reach India Before Flight Suspension from UK: Report

More than 20 lakh cases of coronavirus have emerged in Britain till now, as per news agency IANS. Meanwhile, there is also a new strain of Covid that has been detected in the UK. In fact the Indian government has suspended all flights from the UK, till December 31. The suspension order comes into effect from December 22 midnight.

Now, a report reveals that a film crew, that has been shooting Marathi and Bhojpuri films in London for over two months now, may get stuck in London due to travel restrictions. The film crew is of close to 60 people.

"We were to come back to India in different batches, from December 23 to December 26. But now we are scampering to get tickets for the 22nd. Otherwise, we will be stuck at least till December 31, or even more...who knows? We don't want to walk back all the way to Delhi," shared Lokesh Patel, who is part of production and accounts department of Zabawa Entertainment and Yashi Films.

A similar thing was encountered by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy, who were stuck in Jordan in April with their film crew. They were shooting for Malayalam film Aadujeevitham when lockdown was announced and travel restrictions in and out of the country were imposed.