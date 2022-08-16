Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away at 35: Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush Extend Condolences

Kaushik LM, who was a popular film critic, passed away at the age of 35. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on the evening of August 15, which led to his untimely death. Kaushik was a popular face in the media fraternity for his celebrity interviews, film reviews, box office reports, trending news stories, and opinion columns for multiple media organisations.

The news of Kaushik LM’s untimely demise has left the entire film industry shocked. Several celebrities took to social media to extend their condolences to Kaushik’s family. Raghava Lawrence, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Venkat Prabhu, to name a few, penned emotional notes on their social media handles to mourn his demise.

Dulquer Salmaan has shared two posts in memory of Kaushik LM. His first tweet read, “This is truly heartbreaking. I so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik, we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support.”

“Life’s too short, RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and for always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. I am so so sorry,” read the second tweet.

Venkat Prabhu said, “Omg. Can’t believe it. Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. RIP Kaushik LM.”

Actor Dhanush was heartbroken by the news. “This is heart breaking!! Rest in peace Kaushik brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna also paid her condolences to Kaushik’s family.

I am so sorry to hear this..

It’s really heart breaking..

“Deeply disturbed to hear the news of brother Kaushik‘s sudden demise. Such a warm and friendly person. Life is unfair at times. Condolences to his near and dear ones,” expressed Harish Kalyan on Twitter

Deeply disturbed to hear the news of brother @LMKMovieManiac ‘s sudden demise.Such a warm & friendly person. Life is unfair at times. Condolences to his near & dear ones.

Soon after the shocking news of Kaushik LM’s death surfaced on the Internet, a lot of fans have been sharing his last tweet, wherein he celebrated the success of Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.

