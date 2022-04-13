'Film Has Added Strength To My Character': Pooja Hegde on Vijay's Beast

Vijay Thalapathy’s much-awaited Beast is out in theatres. A day before the release, the makers held a press conference, which was attended by director Nelson, Pooja Hegde, and Aparna Das.

Speaking to reporters during the conference, Pooja Hegde said that her 2nd Tamil film Beast has added strength to her character. “Beast is my 2nd film in Tamil cinema. It has added strength to my character. I admire Nelson’s work. Anirudh has composed amazing music and made the film world famous.”

Further Aparna Das, who is playing a pivotal role in the film, continued, “I was amazed at how the film crew found me, I had only acted in two Malayalam films. I am very happy to act with Vijay.”

About the film

With a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes long, Beast is 15 minutes shorter than Vijay’s previous films. Beast will be clashing with the most anticipated movie of the year, KGF Chapter 2. Headlined by Kollywood superstar Yash, the period action film is all set to release in theatres on April 14.

The second single titled Jolly O Gymkhana penned by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and sung by Vijay has been well received by the audience.

Meanwhile, the Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song Halamithi Habibo is all over the internet. The song hit the roof as it has garnered over 200M views on YouTube.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, the film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. In addition to Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Aparna Das, Beast also has Selvaraghavan in the role of antagonist, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, among others.

Speaking of Vijay’s professional front, the actor has a Vamshi Paidipally directorial, which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

