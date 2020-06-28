Film Industry Created Several Hurdles for My Son, Says Shekhar Suman

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, who has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has opened up about why he has been personally affected by the late actor's demise. Saying that Sushant was like a son to him, Shekhar also revealed that his own son Adhyayan suffered from depression.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Suman said, “Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts.”

The actor said that he ensured Adhyayan was never left alone after that. Shekhar also said that it was difficult for the family to get Adhyayan out of that phase. He further added that Sushant's suicide has made him worry that it could be triggering for his son.

The Dekh Bhai Dekh actor recounted an incident when he used to check on his son at 4 or 5 am and found him staring blankly at the wall once. He said that he had to assure Adhyayan that his family was there supporting him.

Shekhar Suman had previously said that in his heart he felt like there was something more than what meets the eye in Sushant's death as he had not left a suicide note.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

