Film Industry Steps up the Efforts to Vaccinate Cine Members Against Coronavirus

The Indian film industry has stepped up the efforts to get the workers and the employees vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus even as work continues. While in March last year, everyone took a backseat owing to the deadly first wave of Covid and workers were forced to flee Mumbai city due to work restrictions, this time around, the industry seems prepared and ready to take on the virus head on. A right step in the direction is vaccinating its members.

We list down some of the initiates taken by film bodies and individuals in fighting Covid.

Sajid Nadiadwala

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families. The vaccination drive was for the employees who mainly belonged to the crew of his upcoming movies — Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey, Salman Khan-fronted Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tadap, featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

Producers Guild of India

Starting June 1, Producers Guild of India has arranged a Covid vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently arranged a Covid vaccination drive at his ancestral village Burripalem to mark the birthday of his father, veteran Telugu actor Krishna.

Yash Raj Films

Yash Raj Films had recently announced that it will bear the cost of vaccinating around 30,000 registered members of the film industry.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi-led Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) had announced in April last week that it will supply free Covid-19 vaccination to cinema workers.

State sponsored vaccine drive for cine workers

A two-day camp was organised to vaccinate members of the Kannada film industry. Technicians and other members of the industry will also receive their vaccinations soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here