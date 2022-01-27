Film Industry Suffered a Loss of Rs 1500 Cr Due To Third Wave of Covid: Reports

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll not just on humans but also on our jobs, economy and even education. The film industry isn’t immune to it either. Media reports claim that the Indian film industry may have lost something to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore in the last month itself due to the third wave and the omicron variant.

In January 2022, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, various Tollywood films were scheduled to hit the silver screens but the makers were forced to postpone the release due to the rising cases.

It is being said that S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR has incurred a loss of around 200 crores due to the postponement of its theatrical release. RRR starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt was all set to release on January 7 but it was postponed by the makers given the rising cases of Covid-19.

Big budget films like Ajith-starrer Valimai and Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam’s theatrical releases have also been postponed and new dates will be announced soon.

The release of these three mega films due to the closure of and restriction on cinema halls has resulted in a loss of up to Rs 1,500 crore. It is also being said that the state of Tamil Nadu alone has incurred a loss of about 500 crores.

Media reports claim that if the situation improves Rajamouli’s RRR film will be released either on March 18 or April 28 and Ajith’s Valimai will also be released by the end of March.

