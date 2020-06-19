Film Inspired By Sushant Singh Rajput's Life In The Works: Suicide Or Murder?

A film inspired by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s life and career is in the works. Titled Suicide Or Murder?, the film will be produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta and directed by Shamik Maulik.

Talking about the movie, Gupta shared with indianexpress.com, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to chase their dreams of making it big here end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood struggle.”

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed.

Gupta added, “The film is not Sushant’s biopic. It is inspired by his life and work. We are writing the script. It will be based on thorough research of the star’s life, and we will be talking to a lot of other actors who are considered ‘outsiders’ in the industry. Star kids will not be a part of this film. We will be working with a rising star who is not a star kid. We should be able to start shooting in a few months.”

Sushant's death has caused an uproar amongst his fans, with many blaming a section of Bollywood for not treating him and other outsiders at par with other star kids. His death has also brought light to other issues like bullying, power politics amongst others that take place in Bollywood.

A criminal complaint was also filed in a court in Bihar on Wednesday, accusing Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of Sushant.