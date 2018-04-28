GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Film Inspires People to Express Their Love, Says Sanjay Mishra

Interacting with the media along with his co-stars and director Harish Vyas, at the trailer launch of "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain" here on Friday, the veteran actor said he felt anxious before the release.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain lead actor Sanjay Mishra feels after this film people might want to see him doing more romantic roles. Interacting with the media along with his co-stars and director Harish Vyas, at the film's trailer launch here on Friday, the veteran actor said he felt anxious before the release.

"I was a little anxious because this is something new and there is a possibility that people might want to see me in a romantic role from here on."

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain is set in Varanasi and revolves around the lives of three couples, who have very different views of love.

Known for his works in Ankho Dekhi and Masaan, Sanjay said the story of Vyas' film depicts the truth of our society. "I wouldn't say the story is different because it shows exactly what happens in our country and in our society.

"It is us. Many people cannot say -- I Love You -- in spite of living together for years. They cannot express their feelings.

"The film inspires people to express their love. It adds colour to your life and gives you the energy to live on," he added.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain is written by Vyas along with Aryan Saha.

Besides Sanjay, it stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anshuman Jha, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Brijendra Kala and Ekavali Khanna and is scheduled to be released on May 18.

