Film-Maker Fridays Episode 05 With Priyanka Sinha Jha

Shashank Khaitan, the director behind romantic dramas like Dhadak, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania along with the young stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter dropped in for a new edition of Film-Maker Fridays at Novotel Juhu on a rainy afternoon. In an insightful chat with Priyanka Sinha Jha, they wax eloquent on lessons from mentor Karan Johar, the joys of being on the film sets, why signing up for classical dance is a must for budding actors and more.