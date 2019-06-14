Film-maker Fridays: Had to Live Up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations, Says Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh, our guest for the fourth edition of Film-maker Fridays, lands up with a spring in his steps and with good reason too. Fresh from the success of Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, he has a lot to talk about. The film was an official remake of the Spanish film Contratiempo or The Invisible Guest with twists and turns that were riveting to say the least.

Ghosh admits that there was a lot he was worried about as in this instance, it was a very successful film he was adapting but he took a Manmohan Desai style approach to it, unravelling it from the point of view of Amrita’s character. No wonder that earlier on he was even uncertain about directing the film but it was his leading man, Amitabh Bachchan who nudged him in that direction.

Ghosh recalls the question that his actor put to him-“If the story is as good as you say it is, then why aren’t you directing it?”

A pertinent question indeed, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Given the eclectic star cast and the fact this would be an adaptation of an already successful film the responsibility was indeed daunting. However, with a little help and much co-operation from the team—for instance, Bachchan even reshot a particular scene –a conversation between Taapsee and him about Jimmy (a character in the film)—the director has added yet another successful film to his repertoire of films in general and thrillers in particular.

But there’s a lot more to Ghosh’s work than his most recent success. In this episode we focus on Sujoy Ghosh’s creative style, the challenges of being an untrained film-maker, an actor who passed up an opportunity of working in Jhankaar Beats, Satyajit Ray’s influence and more.

Watch the detailed interview with Sujoy Ghosh here:

