Film on Jagjit Singh's Life 'Kaagaz Ki Kashti' to Release on November 2
During his musical career, the legendary ghazal singer and composer late Jagjit Singh released around 80 ghazal albums which are popular even today.
File photo of legendary gazal singer and composer late Jagjit Singh.
Mumbai: "Kaagaz Ki Kashti", which traces the life of legendary ghazal singer and composer late Jagjit Singh, will release on November 2.
"Kaagaz Ki Kashti" will release exclusively under PVR LIVE at PVR cinemas, read a statement.
Born Jagmohan Singh in Rajasthan and belonging to a Punjabi Sikh family, Jagjit Singh left an indelible mark in the world of music with his treasury of ghazals, many of them sung jointly with his wife Chitra Singh.
The duo, credited with the revival of and popularising ghazals, also composed music for several Bollywood films including "Arth", "Saath Saath", "Sajda" and "Prem Geet".
During his musical career starting 1961 till his demise, Jagjit Singh released around 80 ghazal albums which are popular even today. He passed away on October 10, 2011.
"Kaagaz Ki Kashti" is an evocative film of not just Jagjit Singh's life, but also of the monumental legacy he has left behind. The film includes in-depth conversations with friends, family, colleagues and archival footage.
