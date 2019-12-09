Take the pledge to vote

Film on Life of IAS Officer Durga Shakti Nagpal in Pipeline

Durga became an IAS officer at the age of 24. She came into the spotlight in 2013 when she fought against illegal sand mafia in Uttar Pradesh, which also led to getting stuck in a political conflict.

December 9, 2019
A film tracing the life of IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal, who was in the news for her crackdown on illegal sand mining, is in the works.

Azure Entertainment's Sunir Kheterpal, who has backed movies like "Badla" and "Kesari", is coming up with the story of the iconic woman along with producer Robbie Grewal from Redice Productions.

Durga became an IAS officer at the age of 24. She came into the spotlight in 2013 when she fought against illegal sand mafia in Uttar Pradesh, which also led to getting stuck in a political conflict.

Talking about the project, Kheterpal said: "This is an inspirational story of a brave soul who is an epitome of courage. Durga Shakti showed exemplary grit and courage to tread the path of idealism and righteousness. At Azure Entertainment, our priority is providing entertainment to audience while not compromising on the strong and powerful content. With the story of Durga Shakti, we want to make the audience aware of this ideal hero and how she stood her ground and faced the hardships for the ethics that she believed in."

To this, Grewal added: "It's a privilege and an honour to bring this story of a real life iconic hero alive on the big screen."

