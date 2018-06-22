English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Film on Online Sex Toy Store Founders in the Making
The story is based on the lives of Balaji and Ute, who got together to start Lovetreats, an Indian online portal that sells sex toys and other adult products, read a statement to IANS.
This image is for representational purpose only. Image courtesy: REUTERS/Michael Caronna (JAPAN)
Mumbai: After the success of Madhuri Dixit-Nene's Marathi debut film Bucket List, DAR Motion Pictures has acquired the rights to make a film on an entrepreneurial journey of a couple to create an online adult toy store.
The story is based on the lives of Balaji and Ute, who got together to start Lovetreats, an Indian online portal that sells sex toys and other adult products, read a statement to IANS.
Vivek Rangachari of DAR Motion Pictures said: "Lovetreats is a humorous yet sympathetic take on human insecurities regarding sex and the constant struggle to overcome them. One of the joys of the story is the characters' hard work and efforts to have a culturally acceptable veil while maintaining their truth.
"Their constant tussle to get accepted and to encourage their Indian customers to open up about sex and intimacy makes up for the majority of the hilarious situations that ensue by default."
The film, Rangachari said, is a comedic, uplifting take on human insecurities pertaining to sexual pleasure and intimacy in a country where there are very few avenues of good sex education, and how to overcome them without succumbing to societal pressures.
"This is a through and through family entertainer that tackles a serious issue with wit, humour, and emotion," he said.
Balaji, one of the co-founders of Lovetreats, also said: "It has been a very interesting journey and one that has also taught us a lot about Indian sensibilities, moralities, and culture. Quite comic in parts and poignant in others."
