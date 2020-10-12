Film Personalities Urge Mumbaikars To Keep Calm' Amid Major Power Outage

Mumbai: As Mumbai came to standstill after a grid failure caused a major power outage across the megapolis on Monday, Hindi cine personalities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Ali Fazal, Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Kunal Kohli urged people to stay calm. Maharashtra’s Power Minister Nitin Raut said the electricity supply in Mumbai was interrupted around 10 am during maintenance and repair work at Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company’s 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre. In a Twitter post, Raut said the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line tripped, leading to power outages in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai. “Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city. It will be restored in approximately an hour,” he tweeted.

Bachchan, who celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday, was one of the first celebrities to react on the power outage in the city Entire city in power outage Somehow managing this message…keep calm all shall be well, the veteran actor wrote on the microblogging site. Kohli requsted his social media followers to not panic. Another #power tussle in Mumbai?! #powercut #poweroutage stay calm, there’s truly no shortage of #power in Mumbai. Bombay electricity kaputt! Phone is melting, tweeted Fazal.

Kaur wrote, Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you #MumbaiPowerFailure Kemmu shared a funny video comparing the reaction of people of Mumbai with that of small town’s during power failure. It’s a tense situation #powercut, he captioned the video. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and music composer Armaan Malik also shared their concerns over the power outage. Due to the power failure suburban local train services and metro, operating only for essential workers at present, have been held up. Traffic signals in some areas were also not working. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has asked all the hospitals to keep diesel generator sets ready in case the power outage in the city lasts more than two hours.