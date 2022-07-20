Film Producer Prerna Arora Charged In Money Laundering Case, Accused of Rs 31 Cr Fraud

A money laundering case has been registered against the film producer Prerna Desai. On Wednesday, news agency ANI reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a case against Desai and accused her of Rs 31 crore fraud. It was also reported that although the producer was summoned by the agency on Wednesday, she failed appear and her lawyer sought time ED.

“The money laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora is of ₹31 crores… ED summoned her today but she did not appear as she is not in Mumbai. On her behalf, her lawyer reached the ED office and sought time,” the ANI tweet read.

#UDPATE | The money laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora is of Rs 31 crores. ED summoned her today but she did not appear as she is not in Mumbai. On her behalf, her lawyer reached the ED office & sought time. — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Prerna Arora was also arrested in 2018 by officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Back then, she was accused of cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment of Rs 31.6 crore. Reportedly, Arora was charged under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. At that time, Prerna was the Director of motion pictures production house, KriArj Entertainment Private Limited. Prerna along with other accused KriArj co-owners Arjun N Kapoor and Pratima Arora allegedly coerced Vashu to provide finance for the films Padman and Kedarnath.

The complainants Vashu Bhagnani and Pooka Entertainment claimed that they suffered wrongful losses amounting to Rs 31.6 crore because of the alleged illegal transfer of rights. Reportedly, Prerna had promised the first claim on the post-release revenue to Vashu but had also sold the same to other organisations.

As quoted by E-Times, the film producer had also issued a clarification in 2019 when she said, “Every business suffers losses, but you cover up by making other films. Newcomers need time to establish themselves, but I never got that space. I started with Rustom and went on to sign films back to back. I admit I have made mistakes. I should have slowed down and learned more, but the intention was never to run away with somebody’s money… I want to apologise to each and every person whom I have angered. I will work hard and do my paperwork correctly hereon.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.