Film Producer Sandeep Singh Receives Death Threat on Facebook, FIR Lodged

Film producer Sandeep Singh has received death threats on Facebook. The one issuing the death threat claimed the producer would die the same way as Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala. An FIR was filed by the Amboli police against the person, who threatened Sandeep Singh on social media.

After receiving threats from a user going by the name of Krishna Singh Rajput on Facebook, Singh filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. The user, who sent the threat, is also being tracked by the cyber squad.

According to a statement by the police, the death threats started on March 17 and the recent one was the fourth time he was threatened. The recent one stated, “Chinta mat karna, jis tarah Moosawala ko goli maari gaya hai, uss tarah tujhe bhi mara jaayega, wait kar aur yaad rakh (Do not worry, you will be shot dead the same way Moosewala was. Just wait and remember). Reportedly, Singh had ignored the earlier threats as he was busy, but after the most recent one, he decided to file a complaint.

Singh launched Legend Studios in 2015 and has produced films such as Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi, and Jhund. Singh does not know the person who has threatened to kill him, according to the police.

Sandeep Singh claimed to have been a close friend and confidante of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after his death in 2020 and his name also got dragged in the ensuing controversy surrounding his death. However, Sandeep Singh’s manager Deepak Sahu dismissed suspicions that the threat had anything to do with the late actor.

Sandeep Singh’s upcoming projects include a biopic on Veer Savarkar that is set for a release next month and another on Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

