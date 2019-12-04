Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Film Should be Taken as a Film, if You Have Problem Then Don’t Watch it, Says Akshay Kumar

Akshay further says he considers censor board as the barometer for acceptable content, and hence sees no problem in a film if it is passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:December 4, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Film Should be Taken as a Film, if You Have Problem Then Don’t Watch it, Says Akshay Kumar
A still of Akshay Kumar from 'Good Newwz' song

Akshay Kumar has made his stance clear about the growing scrutiny of cinema for its political correctness. He says people don’t need to take films so serious.

The actor, who has established himself as the poster boy of socially-relevant films, shows willingness to be flexible in his political viewpoints when it comes to doing “slapstick” comedies. His last release Housefull 4 received a lot of criticism for being “regressive and sexist,” but the actor seems unfazed by it.

“My responsibility with Houseful is that I am doing a slapstick comedy,” says Akshay.

“A film should be taken as a film. You go to a theatre to enjoy. You pay for the ticket and don’t take it so seriously. We show ‘No smoking’ disclaimer in films but have people stopped smoking? Everybody is doing their job. I am trying to do mine. It’s just a character. I am again telling you, don’t take it so seriously,” adds Akshay.

But doesn’t that contribute to the normalisation of sexist culture? The actor responds, “But there are many other (films) where men are being made fun of.”

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of Good Newwz, which explores the subject of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Even though there’s been relatively positive buzz around the film, the actor believes some people would find its treatment offensive, owing to its subject.

“We are all making a film. This film is on IVF which is a serious matter. Now, someone can say it’s such a serious matter, how can you show it in this (comic) way? But I am playing a character,” he says.

Akshay further says he considers censor board as the barometer for acceptable content, and hence sees no problem in a film if it is passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“If you have a problem after watching the trailer, then don’t see the film. Don’t take your family. Tell your friends that they shouldn’t watch the film. When you (journalists) write an article and if someone criticises it, you say don’t read it. Just like how you have the freedom of speech and writing, the person also has the freedom of acting. It is being passed by the censor. If it is passed by the censor then what’s the problem?”

“When I see someone else’s films also, be it Inder Kumar or anyone else who makes comedy films, I go in that kind of a mood. I can’t be like, ‘today, I need to teach this lesson.’ I am not a teacher. I am making films. In some, I am having fun and in others, I am giving a message,” he adds.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
