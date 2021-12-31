Film Ticket Pricing to MAA Elections: Controversies That Dominated Tollywood in 2021

Several movies from the south film industry created huge records at the box office in 2021. The Telugu and Tamil films were seen dominating the silver screens in north India as well. Films like Akhandaand Pushpa: The Rise were in the news for their excellent performance at the box office.

At the same time a lot of big controversies were also reported in 2021 from the south film industry including MAA Elections and row over AP Government’s price capping of film tickets. 2021 has been an eventful year for the southern cinema fraternity.

Pawan Kalyan vs AP Govt on film ticket pricing

Telugu megastar Pawan Kalyan was seen lashing out at the Andhra Pradesh Government, opposing the new bill on the film ticketing policy. The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to launch a portal for online booking of film tickets for single screen and multiplex theatres which will also significantly bring down the price of the tickets. This has led to a tussle between the ruling YSR Congress Party and Pawan Kalyan. During the release of his film Vakeel Saab in April, Pawan Kalyan alleged that the government is targeting the film fraternity due to the political rivalry with him. In September the war of words stooped low with Pawan Kalyan and Cinematorgrpahy minister Perni Nani making derogatory remarks against each other on Twitter. Vakeel Saab was Pawan Kalyaan’s comeback film after a break of around three years.

Panja Sai Dharam Tej Bike Accident

Actor Sai Dharam Tej was hospitalised for around 45 days in September following an accident in Hyderabad. Sai sustained multiple injuries including a collarbone fracture after his sports bike skidded off on the road. Sai, nephew of veteran Tollywood star Chiranjeevi, was discharged from the hospital on November 10. The Raidurgam police had filed a suo motu case against Sai Dharam Tej for rash driving.

Controversial film ticket prices Bill

The Andhra Government’s bill of regularising the sale of film tickets online sparked a controversy. The bill has been opposed by the Telugu film fraternity including some big actors and directors. The Andhra Pradesh government proposes to launch a website for selling film tickets online for single screen and multiplex theatres. The proposed bill will also cap the prices of the film tickets.

MAA Elections

Movie Artists Association (MAA) is the apex body of actors in the Telugu film industry and it has over 900 members. The elections to choose the governing body of the association are held every two years. Young actor Manchu Vishnu, considered a close aide of Chiranjeevi, became the president after the elections in October. However, in the run upto the elections several senior actors were seen entering into a war of words. Veteran actor Prakash Raj, who was contesting for the President’s post, alleged that Mohan Babu was influencing the voters. On the other hand Pawan Kalyan criticised Mohan Babu showing his loyalty to the YSRCP government over the ticket pricing issue.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s Divorce

The divorce of this celebrity couple came as a heartbreaking moment for their fans after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October 2021. On October 2, the star couple announced that the couple is parting ways just a few days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.

Nani’s Remarks on AP Government

Jersy fame Nani recently made strong comments against the Andhra Pradesh government. Nani , at the success event of his latest film Shyam Singhs Roy, said that a grocery store collection is better than the movie ticket collection in AP. Following this, the AP Government ministers also lashed out at him.

Minister Kurasala Kannababu Kannababu was angry at Nani’s remarks. He said that it is the responsibility of the governments to ensure public safety.

Shyam Singha Roy has also been accused of defaming Hindu community.

