Film, TV Actor Raveena Shares Pics With Close Friend on Instagram; See Here

Vijay TV musical-Tamil drama series “Mouna Ragam" fame Raveena Daha celebrated her 18th birthday on October 10 this year. Raveena celebrated her birthday in the presence of her close friends. She has shared a few photos from the day on her Instagram page. The actor has posted photos with her close friend Deepak Raja, who is a Pilot.

“A surprise visit from the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time @capt.deepak_raja. Thanks for making my day memorable darling. You are the best thing that ever happened. Can we please stay forever?” the budding actor captioned the post.

The actor has also shared a YouTube link of her birthday vlog in the same post, “Get to know what happened on my birthday Vlog out now! (Link in story and bio) with hashtags #raveena #raveenadaha #deepakraja #deepu #darling.”

Raveen looked extremely happy in the photos and has revealed that she is in a relationship with Deepak. Raveena’s fans and industry friends have showered love in the comments section of the post and praised the couple.

Speaking about her work, Raveena has acted in various films with leading actors on the silver screen before coming to the television screen. The actor appeared in Tamil film Jilla (2014) starring Vijay, Kajal Agarwal, and Mohanlal in the lead roles. Following this, she also made an appearance in another Tamil film Ratchasan (2018) starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

Raveena, who later entered the television industry, competed in the Tamil dance reality show Dance Jodi Dance 2.0, which aired in 2017 on Zee Tamil TV.

Later, she became a part of a Tamil romantic drama television series Poove Poochoodava. Her performance was widely acclaimed and she continued to get opportunities in the television industry.

