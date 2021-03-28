Filmfare Awards 2021: Thappad, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Gulabo Sitabo Among Big Winners

The 66th Filmfare Awards, 2021 were held in Mumbai on Saturday, March 2021. During the ceremony, the winners in the major acting, direction and Best Film categories were announced. The event was a low-key affair in comparison to the previous years due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. However, many stars were in attendance to offer their support to the event.

The Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award was given to Taapsee Pannu for Thappad, whereas Best Actress (Critics) was won by Tilottama Shome for Is Love Enough? Sir. Late actor Irrfan Khan posthumously won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for Angrezi Medium, whereas Amitabh Bachchan won the critics award for Gulabo Sitabo.

Om Raut won Best Director for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Saif Ali Khan took the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for the film. Farrokh Zafar won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) Award.

Take a look at the complete list of winners at the 66th Filmfare Awards:

Best Film

Thappad

Best Director

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics)

Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Oo!)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics)

Tilottama Shome- SIR

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story

Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay

Rohena Gera (SIR)

Best Dialogue

Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director

Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album

Pritam- Ludo

Best Lyrics

Gulzar- Chhapak (Chhapak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur (Malang)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan

Best Action

Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score

Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography

Abhik Mukhopadhyay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan (Dil Bechara title song)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing

Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design

Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design

Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX

Prasad Sutar, NY Vfxwaala (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)