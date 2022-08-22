Filmfare Revokes Kangana Ranaut's Nomination After Her 'False' Claims; She Says 'See You in Court'

Filmfare Awards have withdrawn Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s Best Actress nomination after she alleged that they nominated her, despite promising her an award in the particular category over “many phone calls”.

In a lengthy statement on its official Instagram, Filmfare awards have categorically dismissed Kangana’s allegation as “patently false accusation” and claimed that they only contacted the actress to inform her about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and ask for her “address to send across the invitation” of the awards ceremony, which will take place at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai, on August 30.

“Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill,” read the Filmfare’s statement.

Now, Kangana has once again launched an attack on the awards in question and said that she has decided to sue them. Reacting to the statement from the Filmfare, Kangana wrote, “@filmfare has finally withdrew my best actress nominations, thanks to everyone who supported me in this fight against corrupt system but this doesn’t stop me from taking legal action against them… my endeavour is to put an end to these unethical practices and stop such malicious award shows…see you in court @filmfare.”

Earlier on Sunday, Kangana wrote on her Instagram: “I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare… thanks.”

