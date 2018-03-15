GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Filming Avengers Movies is Like Shooting a TV show: Mark Ruffalo

He is set to reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War and says he has had a lot of say in his character's progression.

IANS

Updated:March 15, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
A still from Avengers: Infinity War

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Ruffalo, who essays Hulk in the "Avengers" movies, says filming for the project is like shooting a TV show.

Ruffalo, 50, has portrayed Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in three movies of the franchise till now, including the two "Avengers" movies and "Thor: Ragnarok".

He is set to reprise his role in "Avengers: Infinity War" and says he has had "a lot of say" in his character's progression, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In an interview with Collider magazine, Ruffalo said: "Oddly enough, I joke with people that this is like doing a TV show where you shoot one episode every three years.

"There's a continuity to it and when we talked about it with Marvel and Kevin Feige we really do talk about it as the character's progression. I've been able to have a lot of say in where it goes, and you're also dealing with a new script and a new world but the characters feel like they're making a journey.

"And it does feel like one goes to the next and goes to the next. It feels like a long serial which is nice, I think."

