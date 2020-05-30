Filmmaker AL Vijay and Wife R Aishwarya Welcome Their First Child Amid Lockdown

Director A.L. Vijay and wife R Aishwarya became parents to a boy on Saturday, May 30. The good news was initially shared on social media by Vijay's actor brother, Udhaya.

On Saturday morning, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am ...Happppyyyyyyyy....Soooo happpy....@ onlynikil."





Yes..IAM A PERIYAPPA now..Brother Director VIJAY And AISHWARYA VIJAY blessed with baby boy at 11.25am ...Happppyyyyyyyy....Soooo happpy....@onlynikil

— Udhaya (@ACTOR_UDHAYAA) May 30, 2020

The Chennai-born filmmaker married Dr R Aishwarya in a close-knit ceremony, in July, last year.

In an official statement, Vijay had shared the news of his wedding. It read, "I am happy to announce my marriage with Dr R Aishwarya and it is going to be a private ceremony which will be held in July 2019. With all your love and blessings, am embarking on a new chapter in my life! (sic.)"

Vijay was earlier married to actress Amala Paul. The couple parted ways in 2017.

Vijay is known for his works in majorly Tamil and Telugu film industry. He is most recognised for directing films like Madrasapattinam (2010) and Deiva Thirumagal (2011). Both got appreciated by audience and critics and also earned him several accolades.



Vijay is currently working with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for the upcoming biopic, Thalaivi based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana will be essaying the titular role. Thalaivi is slated to hit the theatres on June 26 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @News18Movies for more