Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar Quietly Ties the Knot, Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh Congratulate Him

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has made several Salman Khan starrers like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, surprised followers on Instagram by announcing that he is married. The filmmaker tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared a glimpse of his big day on social media.

He shared a photo on Instagram that shows him holding the hands of his bride, wearing beautiful traditional outfits, and simply wrote, "Bismillah." Ali's close friend actress Katrina Kaif, who has collaborated with him on several films, wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Her Bharat co-star Sunil Grover expressed him excitement, writing, "Congratulationssssssssss!!!!"

Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor also commented on the photo. Take a look:

The photo came a day before the trailer launch of Ali's first web series, Tandav. The political thriller stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, among others, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15. Apart from creating and directing the series, Tandav is also part produced by Ali.

Ali started his career in the film industry as an assistant director. He made his directorial and screenwriting debut with the romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. He has directed hit films such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. He turned producer last year with Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.