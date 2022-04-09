Filmmaker Anil Sunkara Apologises to Akhil Akkineni Fans; Find Out Why

Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor was loved by fans everywhere. Therefore, there was great anticipation for his new film Agent. The teaser for the movie was supposed to be released on April 8, on the special occasion of Akkineni’s birthday, but for some reason, the teaser could not be released.

Filmmaker Anil Sunkara apologised to Akkineni’s fans because of the delay. He wrote on Twitter, “For all the Akkineni fans, a big sorry for not giving the teaser today. We want to give the best and it will be worth your wait. We promise to give the highest quality theatrical teaser in May.”

For all Akkineni fans a big SORRY for not giving the teaser today. We want to give the best and it will be worth your wait. We promise to give a highest quality theatrical teaser in May.— Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) April 7, 2022

Produced by Rambrahman Sunkara and Surender Reddy under the banner of Ekke Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, the film has Taman’s music. The Surender Reddy directorial is going to have scenes with Akhil having six-packs, something the fans can’t wait to see.

Akkineni is not getting any remuneration for the film, but according to reports, there seems to be some share in the collections of the movie for the actor.

Advertisement

Fans loved Akhil’s complete make-over for this film. He has built himself a muscular yet stylish body. Actor Sakshi has been paired with Akhil. Athulya Ravi seems to be playing another heroine in the movie.

The movie has been shot in Europe, particularly in Budapest, the capital of Hungary in Europe. Malayalam superstar Mammootty is playing a key role in this movie.

The last movie Akkineni did was The Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hedge acted as the heroine in this film. The highlight of the movie was the romance between Akkineni and Pooja. One of the key points of why the movie was so famous was that it has a strong family emotion as well as the love story of Bommarillu Bhaskar’s past films.

This movie was particularly crucial for Akhil because he was reeling from a series of setbacks.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.