Filmmaker Arvind Kaushik Praises Kantara Director Rishab Shetty

Nam Areal Ondina fame filmmaker Arvind Kaushik joined the bandwagon to praise Kantara director Rishab Shetty. In an interview with News18 Kannada praising the film and its makers Kaushik said that it’s quite difficult to write, direct and act in the same film, but Rishab Shetty has done three things together.

“Acting, writing and directing the same film is not easy. It’s not easy to put it into practice either. But, Rishab Shetty has done these three things and won the hearts of people with Kantara. I am very happy to see his success,” said Kaushik.

Arvind recalled the days when he first met Rishab on the sets of a television show. After this the duo met quite frequently. Arvind revealed that once Rishab said he desired to act in the movies. Rishab then luckily receives an opportunity from the makers of the film Tughlaq. The director of the movie asked him to shave his head for the role. Arvind was shocked to see the dedication of Rishab Shetty, who shaved head for a small role.

Arvind said, “I realised what kind of an actor Rishab was. In the role, he had to speak English and Kannada. Rishab did it so well. I still remember that day.”

Rishab Shetty’s latest Kannada movie Kantara, which was released on September 30, has turned out to be a big hit. After the success of the movie at the box office the Hindi version was released in theatres on October 14 and it’s also getting a good response from the audiences.

