Filmmaker Chad Stahelski Wants to Expand John Wick Universe with TV Series, More Movies

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski says he wants to helm the fourth film in series on the fictitious deadly assassin.The filmmaker, who directed John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum in which Keanu Reeves reprised the title role, said he enjoys making these films as there is no limit to the content."We create our own mythology, and we have a studio (Lionsgate) that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they come back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days."It's a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We'll let the audience figure that out," Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly.Lionsgate is also planning to launch the John Wick universe for television. Last year, it was announced that the studio and Starz are developing a spin-off TV show titled The Continental whose executive producers include both Stahelski and Reeves."They have a writers' room working on it right now, trying to develop the first season. Keanu and I have sat with that creative element, and laid out what we feel makes John Wick special, and what would make the TV show unique. Now, it will be a round of back and forths. But, yeah, Lionsgate is in actual full development of it and it's called The Continental. It should be fun," Stahelski said.