Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski Wants to Expand John Wick Universe with TV Series, More Movies

A spin-off TV show called The Continental is under works. Its executive producers include both Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Filmmaker Chad Stahelski Wants to Expand John Wick Universe with TV Series, More Movies
Image: John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum/Twitter
Loading...
John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski says he wants to helm the fourth film in series on the fictitious deadly assassin. 

The filmmaker, who directed John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum in which Keanu Reeves reprised the title role, said he enjoys making these films as there is no limit to the content.

"We create our own mythology, and we have a studio (Lionsgate) that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they come back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. 

"It's a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We'll let the audience figure that out," Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly.

Lionsgate is also planning to launch the John Wick universe for television. Last year, it was announced that the studio and Starz are developing a spin-off TV show titled The Continental whose executive producers include both Stahelski and Reeves.

"They have a writers' room working on it right now, trying to develop the first season. Keanu and I have sat with that creative element, and laid out what we feel makes John Wick special, and what would make the TV show unique. Now, it will be a round of back and forths. But, yeah, Lionsgate is in actual full development of it and it's called The Continental. It should be fun," Stahelski said.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram