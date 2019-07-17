Filmmaker Damien Chazelle's Next Babylon May Star Emma Stone and Brad Pitt
Damien Chazelle has written the film’s screenplay and will also be directing it. Though they have been approached, but neither Emma Stone nor Brad Pitt has officially come on board the project yet.
Brad Pitt and Emma Stone. (Images: Instagram)
Damien Chazelle is working on his next feature film Babylon and the filmmaker wants to reunite with his La La Land star Emma Stone for the project.
The makers are also in talks with Brad Pitt to join the film, which will be his second Hollywood-set period drama after his upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.
According to Deadline, Chazelle has penned the screenplay and is attached to direct the movie. As per sources, neither Stone nor Pitt has officially boarded the project. Marc Platt, who produced La La Land, is one of the producers on Babylon along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire.
Exact plot details are currently under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies. Chazelle wants to cast Stone in the role of Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star of the movie industry.
The filmmaker is right now busy with his Netflix series The Eddy, while Stone is fresh out of the success of Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite and TV series Maniac.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Special Note to 'J Sister' Sophie Turner on Her Game of Thrones' Emmy Nomination
- Rakul Preet Backs Manmadhudu 2 Smoking Scene: Smoking in Kabir Singh Doesn’t Make Shahid Smoker
- Big Tech Quartet's Antitrust Hearing Highlights Their Sheer Might and Murky Policies
- Intercontinental Cup 2019: 18-year-old Narender Gahlot Scores as India Draw 1-1 vs Syria
- TVS Young Media Racer Program 2019 Round 2: Has Anyone Seen My Footpeg?