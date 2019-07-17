Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Filmmaker Damien Chazelle's Next Babylon May Star Emma Stone and Brad Pitt

Damien Chazelle has written the film’s screenplay and will also be directing it. Though they have been approached, but neither Emma Stone nor Brad Pitt has officially come on board the project yet.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Filmmaker Damien Chazelle's Next Babylon May Star Emma Stone and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt and Emma Stone. (Images: Instagram)
Loading...

Damien Chazelle is working on his next feature film Babylon and the filmmaker wants to reunite with his La La Land star Emma Stone for the project.

The makers are also in talks with Brad Pitt to join the film, which will be his second Hollywood-set period drama after his upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

According to Deadline, Chazelle has penned the screenplay and is attached to direct the movie. As per sources, neither Stone nor Pitt has officially boarded the project. Marc Platt, who produced La La Land, is one of the producers on Babylon along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire.

Exact plot details are currently under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry's transition from silent films to talkies. Chazelle wants to cast Stone in the role of Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star of the movie industry.

The filmmaker is right now busy with his Netflix series The Eddy, while Stone is fresh out of the success of Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite and TV series Maniac.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram