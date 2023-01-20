Filmmaker Dr Biju Slams 'Progressive Kerala' for Silence on KR Narayanan Institute Row

As the student protests at KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts in Kottayam against the administration alleging caste discrimination has gained momentum, many celebrities are coming forward to slam the management. The fiasco has been going on for some time now and the students, as well as the administration staff, have accused the institute’s director Shankar Mohan and his wife of caste discrimination. Chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan has been accused of defending Shankar Mohan and for also making alleged offensive remarks about the women employees of the institute.

Now, film director Dr Biju (Bijukumar Damodaran) has slammed the institute as well as Gopalakrishnan through a sarcastic post, without naming anyone. The filmmaker has questioned the intellectuals of Kerala who he believes are silent on this issue. In his post, Dr Biju narrated the entire sequence of events, from the institute’s director displaying traits of caste discrimination to the Chairman making offensive comments about the dressing style of women.

He then went on to say that had the matter occurred outside Kerala, one would have got to see the “progressive side" of the state but since it has happened in the state, the “progressive people" are silent.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised Adoor Gopalakrishnan amidst all the criticism that the world-renowned filmmaker has been receiving. The CM called Gopalakrishnan “the face of Malayalam cinema" in the international arena. “He always has an insatiable passion for cinema," Vijayan added. The students of KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts and many others believe that CM Vijayan should not have praised the director at a time when he was involved in a big controversy.

