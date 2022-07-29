Filmmaker GM Kumar Admitted to Chennai Hospital Due to Illness

Notable actor GM Kumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to illness. However, not much is known about the actor’s illness. The actor resides in Chennai with his family and is currently undergoing treatment.

As per reports, doctors are closely monitoring the actor’s health. The reason for his urgent hospitalisation is yet to be revealed. Having worked as an actor, director, and screenplay writer, fans are worried about the condition of his health.

GM Kumar began his cinematic career as a director, helming films such as Aruvadai Naal, Pick Pocket, and Irumbu Pookal. He has also appeared in the Tamil films Veyil, Avan Ivan, Kuruvi, and Karnan, among others.

Kumar made his directorial debut in 1986 with Sivaji Productions’ Aruvadai Naal, starring Prabhu and Pallavi. Following that, he directed films like Big Pocket, Iron Flowers, and Urum. He received the Nandi Award for Second Best Story Writer for his work on Muvva Gopaludu (1987), an official remake of his film Aruvadai Naal Ad.

In Bharathiraja’s Captain Magal, GM Kumar made his acting debut as a villain (1992). His performances in films such as Mayandi Kudumbathar, Avan Ivan, and Thaarai Thapattai were particularly well received. GM Kumar returned stronger in 2006 with Shankar’s film Veyil, where he received critical accolades for his performance.

Soon after, he played a pivotal role in Bala’s Avan Ivan, which was critically acclaimed by both spectators and reviewers. GM Kumar stripped naked for a scene in the movie starring Arya and Vishal. GM Kumar’s audacious attempt was lauded by fans and critics alike, and his character in the film is far more popular than any of his previous appearances.

He recently portrayed a crime writer in Disney Plus Hot Star’s November Story and Duryodhan in Dhanush Karnan, which was a tremendous success.

GM Kumar fell in love with and married actress Pallavi, the female lead of his directorial debut Aruvadai Naal.

